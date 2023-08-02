From Ishan Kishan to Mukesh Kumar: Indian Players Who Shine in ODI Series vs WI
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
India outclassed West Indies by a whopping 200 runs in the third ODI to win the series 2-1.
India rested Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the last two ODIs to test the bench strength.
Ishan Kishan was the standout performer with the bat and as he scored 184 runs in three matches.
Sanju Samson scored a fine fifty in the 3rd ODI to make a case for himself in the middle order for ODI WC.
Shardul Thakur was the leading wicket-taker in the three-match series with 8 scalps.
Kuldeep Yadav spun his web around the Windies batters and claimed 7 wickets in 3 ODIs.
Mukesh Kumar also did well on his debut series and claimed four wickets including three in the series decider.
Hardik Pandya-led India will next play five-match T20I series against West Indies.