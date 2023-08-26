From Kohli to Bumrah: 5 Key Players For India in Asia Cup 2023
India will start their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.
Nepal are also grouped alongside India and Pakistan in Group A.
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in Asia Cup as Here are the five Players Who Hold the Key For India in The Tournament.
Virat Kohli has regained his form and with him back to his best India are firm favourites to win the continental tournament.
Shubman Gill is the highest ranked Indian batter in ICC ODI Rankings and he holds the key for India at the top of batting order.
Hardik Pandya provides the right balance to the Indian team as his all-round skills will be crucial for India to win the trophy.
After impressive comeback on Ireland tour, Jasprit Bumrah will once again lead the pace attack for India.
The pitches on Sri Lanka are expected to assist the spinner as Kuldeep Yadav will be key for India to exploit the conditions.
