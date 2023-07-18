Game Over For Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in T20Is?

Producer:  Feroz Khan

It appears that we have seen the last of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in T20Is

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar will travel to West Indies to meet Rohit and Rahul Dravid 

A report claims Rohit & Kohli will be informed they’re not part of India’s T20I plans now

Both Rohit & Kohli haven’t played T20I for India since the World Cup last year

Agarkar will also discuss road map for 50 over World Cup

Discussions around transition plan are likely to be held as well