Game Over For Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in T20Is?
Producer: Feroz Khan
It appears that we have seen the last of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in T20Is
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar will travel to West Indies to meet Rohit and Rahul Dravid
A report claims Rohit & Kohli will be informed they’re not part of India’s T20I plans now
Both Rohit & Kohli haven’t played T20I for India since the World Cup last year
Agarkar will also discuss road map for 50 over World Cup
Discussions around transition plan are likely to be held as well