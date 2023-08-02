Highlights of Stuart Broad’s Test Career
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Stuart Broad has been a key bowler for England and has consistently delivered match-winning spells over the course of his career. Some of the memorable spells of his Test career are mentioned here.
Unique feat: Stuart Broad became the only cricketer to hit a six and take a wicket in the last ball faced and bowled in the farewell game.
Second-most Test wickets for England: Stuart Broad is one of England’s leading Test cricket wicket-takers, with 604 wickets to his name.
Fifth-most Test wickets overall: Stuart Broad’s 604 wickets feat is the fifth-most leading number in Test cricket history.
Hat-tricks: Stuart Broad is the only English bowler to have taken two Test hat-tricks. He achieved this feat against India in 2011 and against Sri Lanka in 2014.
300 Test wickets at home: Stuart Broad became the first English bowler to take 300 Test wickets on home ground.
Second-youngest English bowler to reach 400 Test wickets: Broad achieved this milestone at a relatively young age of 31 years 271 days.
Fifth-most Test appearance: He has been part of 167 Tests, which is second highest as an Englander, following James Anderson, and fifth overall.
Best Test bowling figure: Broad produced an outstanding 8/15 spell vs Australia, at Trent Bridge (2015), demolishing the Australian batting lineup in the fourth Ashes Test.
Best Test batting figure: Despite being known for his bowling, Broad has an impressive 169 run score during first innings vs Pakistan, at Lord’s (2010).
Second highest score by number 9 batter in Test: His 169 runs made him the second highest scorer by a number 9 batter.