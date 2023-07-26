ICC suspends Harmanpreet Kaur for breaching code of conduct
Producer: Priyanka Das
Harmanpreet suffered dire consequences for her actions in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on July 22
She has been suspended for the next two international matches following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct.
Kaur expressed her displeasure by hitting the stumps with her bat after being adjudged lbw
Later, she openly criticised the umpiring, terming it ‘pathetic’ while speaking at the post-match presentation
Kaur was fined 50 per cent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record
She was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel
Harmanpreet was also fined 25 per cent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence
In Harmanpreet’s case, the accumulation of four demerit points converted to two suspension points
The Indian skipper has admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed