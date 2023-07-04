Steve Smith added another record to his name during the second Test of the Ashes. He scored his 32nd Test century, leaving Rohit Sharma behind.
Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal was the most controversial event of the Ashes, creating an uproar at Lord’s. Spectators were stunned, and the spirit of cricket and cricket laws were on the questioning ever since.
Captain Ben Stokes’ smashing 155 runs won hearts, but did not prove enough to lead team England to the winning side. Former English cricketer, Michael Vaughan praised Stoke saying he has a “superpower”.
Nathan Lyon showed exceptional dedication towards his team by playing with an injured right calf during the second Ashes Test. However, he is ruled out of the rest of the series.
England’s Ben Duckett was a star-performer during the second match of Ashes 2023. He scored 98 (134) and 83 (112) in the two innings respectively.
Three protesters from Just Stop Oil barged into the Lord’s outfield during the second Ashes Test. They threw orange powder near the pitch, leading to disruption in the game.
Former English cricketer and commentator, Kevin Pietersen was slammed by Nathan Lyon for his controversial concussion sub remark. Lyon responded saying, “I have lost one of my mates.”
Australian opener, Usman Khawaja was adjudged the Player of the Match title for his crucial 141 (321) and 65 (197) knock in the first Ashes Test. He considered it as one of his “favourite Tests”.
Joe Root became the fielder to have taken most (176) catches for England in Tests, surpassing Alastair Cook.