Virat Kohli Primed for 1st Overseas Test Century Since 2018
Virat Kohli has scored 75 centuries across for
mats in his international career so far
Kohli is 2nd on the list of most international hundreds, behind Sachin Tendukar who made 100 such scores
In September 2022, Kohli ended his over 3 years of wait for an international century across formats during Asia Cup
Since then, he has scored four more international centuries – 3 in ODIs and one in Tests
Kohli will now be itching to break another drought
His last overseas century in Test cricket came way back in December 2018
Since then, Kohli has gone 19 Tests away from home without hitting the milestone
In his last four Test innings, Kohli has scored – 186, 14, 49 and 76
Kohli came close to breaking the slump on a challenging pitch against West Indies in Dominica recently, hitting 76
Will the wait end in the 2nd Test?