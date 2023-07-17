Virat Kohli Primed for 1st Overseas Test Century Since 2018

Virat Kohli Primed for 1st Overseas Test Century Since 2018

Virat Kohli has scored 75 centuries across formats in his international career so far

Kohli is 2nd on the list of most international hundreds, behind Sachin Tendukar who made 100 such scores 

In September 2022, Kohli ended his over 3 years of wait for an international century across formats during Asia Cup

Since then, he has scored four more international centuries – 3 in ODIs and one in Tests

Kohli will now be itching to break another drought

His last overseas century in Test cricket came way back in December 2018

Since then, Kohli has gone 19 Tests away from home without hitting the milestone

In his last four Test innings, Kohli has scored – 186, 14, 49 and 76

Kohli came close to breaking the slump on a challenging pitch against West Indies in Dominica recently, hitting 76

Will the wait end in the 2nd Test? 