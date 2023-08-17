Producer: Aakash Biswas
IND vs IRE T20Is: Players to Watch Out For
Team India will play a 3-match T20I series against Ireland, starting August 18
The series marks Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback from an injury layoff
Bumrah will lead India in the 3 T20Is against Ireland
Ruturaj Gaikwad will hold the key in top-order
Gaikwad will lead India in the Asian Games in September 2023
Fans will love to see Rinku Singh making his international debut
Rinku was phenomenal in IPL 2023, scoring 474 runs in 14 games for KKR
Sanju Samson will look to leave a mark if given an opportunity
Tilka Varma will be up again to showcase his class
Tilak was India’s top-scorer in the recently-concluded West Indies T20Is
