IND vs IRE T20Is: Players to Watch Out For

Team India will play a 3-match T20I series against Ireland, starting August 18

The series marks Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback from an injury layoff

Bumrah will lead India in the 3 T20Is against Ireland

Ruturaj Gaikwad will hold the key in top-order

Gaikwad will lead India in the Asian Games in September 2023

Fans will love to see Rinku Singh making his international debut

Rinku was phenomenal in IPL 2023, scoring 474 runs in 14 games for KKR

Sanju Samson will look to leave a mark if given an opportunity

Tilka Varma will be up again to showcase his class

Tilak was India’s top-scorer in the recently-concluded West Indies T20Is