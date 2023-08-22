IND vs IRE: Two India Players Who Could Debut in 3rd T20I
India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series vs Ireland
They won the series opener by two runs via DLS method after rain interrupted their chase of 140
Then in the 2nd T20I, they produced an impressive show across departments to win by 33 runs
In both the games, India fielded the same playing XI, led by the returning Jasprit Bumrah
Rinku Singh made his India debut in the first T20I but got to bat only in the 2nd match
He made an impressive 38 to bag player-of-the-match-award in Dublin
Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar and Shahbaz Ahmed haven’t gotten a game so far on the tour
With 3rd T20I now a dead rubber, India can afford to make several changes
Jitesh is now the only member of the touring party who is uncapped & could make his debut on Wednesday
IND’s Probable XI: Jaiswal, Gaikwad, Tilak, Jitesh, Rinku, Dube, Sundar, Shahbaz, Mukesh, Bumrah, Avesh
