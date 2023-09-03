Producer: Aakash Biswast

IND vs PAK: 4 Victims of Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi rocked the Indian batting line-up in the IND vs PAK face-off in Kandy

The left-arm quick returned figures of 4 for 35 in 10 overs

Afridi opened his account by cleaning up Rohit Sharma for 11 off 22 balls

The Pakistan pacer’s next victim was Virat Kohli

Kohli tried to play the angle and dragged the ball to the stumps for just 4

Afridi returned to bowl his second spell and got the better of Hardik Pandya

Hardik looked to drive the slower delivery but holed it out to Agha Salman straight at covers

Afridi got Jadeja caught behind the wickets to complete a four-fer in the game

India posted 266 in 48.5 overs but the game was later called off due to wet outfield