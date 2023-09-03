Producer: Aakash Biswast
IND vs PAK: 4 Victims of Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi rocked the Indian batting line-up in the IND vs PAK face-off in Kandy
The left-arm quick returned figures of 4 for 35 in 10 overs
Afridi opened his account by cleaning up Rohit Sharma for 11 off 22 balls
The Pakistan pacer’s next victim was Virat Kohli
Kohli tried to play the angle and dragged the ball to the stumps for just 4
Afridi returned to bowl his second spell and got the better of Hardik Pandya
Hardik looked to drive the slower delivery but holed it out to Agha Salman straight at covers
Afridi got Jadeja caught behind the wickets to complete a four-fer in the game
India posted 266 in 48.5 overs but the game was later called off due to wet outfield