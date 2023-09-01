India’s Probable Playing XI for Pakistan Clash
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
Rohit Sharma Has to tackle the New Ball Against Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.
Team India is expected to stick with the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for the Mega Clash.
In the absence of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan will keep the wickets for India.
The inclusion of Ishan Kishan might push Virat Kohli to number 4 position.
It is going to be a big match for returning Shreyas Iyer to Prove his Fitness and Cement his place in WC Squad.
Hardik Pandya will be Key for India with both Bat and Ball in the marquee Clash.
ravindra Jadeja Will Play a Big role for India in the lower-middle Order and with the ball too.
The Pitch is expected to assist the spinners as Kuldeep Yadav might exploit the conditions well to trouble the Pakistan batters.
Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian Pace Attack Once Again and It is going to be a Big test for Him Ahead of World Cup.
Mohammad Shami will return to the Indian team After Missing the West Indies tour.
Mohammed Siraj is expected to get a nod over Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna.
