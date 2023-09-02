Producer:Aakash Biswas

Stars of India and Pakistan Catch-up Ahead of Asia Cup Clash

India and Pakistan will face off in Asia Cup 2023 on September 2

This is the first 50-over game between the two teams since their clash in 2019 World Cup in England

Ahead of the much-awaited game in Pallekele, the stars met each other at the training session

Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf hugged each other and had a light-hearted conversation

They both talked about fitness and workload management

Source: PCB

Rohit Sharma greeted Imam ul Haq and Babar Azam

The India and Pakistan captains had a little ‘family talk’

Source: PCB

Mohammed Siraj had a little discussion with Haris Rauf

Source: PCB

Kohli also met Shaheen Shah Afridi and Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan

Source: PCB