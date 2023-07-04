IND vs WI 2023: India’s Likely Playing XI For The First Test
This series marks Team India’s return since the devastating defeat endured against Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.
The first Test match (12-17 July) is to take place at Windsor Park, Dominica from 7:30 pm. The Ind vs WI series will be aired live on OTTs - JioCinema and FanCode, and telecasted on DDSports as well.
The likely playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Mohd. Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Mukesh Kumar will most likely be seen in the bench for the first Test. However, they can be a part of the next Test series.
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and a few other team India players are seen chilling in the beach, playing volleyball, ahead of the first match – the first Test.
Owing to the stellar performances of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the IPL, fans are sure looking forward to see them on international ground.
Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is known for his excellent performances in the Test series. The number two ICC-ranked Test all-rounder is someone the West Indians would beware of.
Choices comes with grievances: Cheteshwar Pujara’s dropping from the Test squad has received backlash from former Indian Women’s cricket team coach, WV Raman, on Aakash Chopra’s YouTube channel.
Indian team essential, Shreyas Iyer has also failed to secure a spot in the WI tour squad, owing to his rehab from injury. However, talks of having him as future Indian Test team captain is going on.
