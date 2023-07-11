Ind vs WI: India’s Playing XI In First Test
Team India is to take on West Indies (July 12-16), in the 1st Test of the series, at Windsor Park, Dominica, and 2nd Test on (July 20-24), at Queens Park Oval, Trinidad.
The Indian team flaunts their new Indian Test jersey, with prominent logo of new sponsor – Dream 11.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are power-hitter options the Indian team has kept in the Test series.
The West Indians are going to test the skills of two uncapped players in the 1st Test – batters Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze.
Yashasvi Jaiswal opened for Team India in the practice match. He can be opening for the actual series as well with Rohit Sharma (C).
KS Bharat has been wicketkeeping impressively, but his spot may be given to debutant Ishan Kishan, owing to his stellar batting capabilities.
Mukesh Kumar can be picked, instead of Shardul Thakur or Navdeep Saini.
Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat are confirmed to be a part of the bowling line-up.
All matches of India tour of West Indies 2023 will be aired on OTT platforms JioCinema and FanCode, and broadcasted live on DD Sports channel, from 7:30 pm.