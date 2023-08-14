Producer: Aakash Biswas
IND vs WI T20I Series: Top Records
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets in the 5th T20I to clinch the series 3-2
Windies became the first team to beat India in a 5-match T20I series
This was India’s first loss in a bilateral series (2 or more games) against Windies since 2016
Back in 2016, the MS Dhoni-led side lost a 2-match series by a 0-1 score to West Indies
Nicholas Pooran bagged the Player of the Series award
With 176 runs, Pooran ended as the top-scorer of the series
Brandon King scored an unbeaten 85 to guide Windies home in the 5th T20I
His 85-run knock is the fourth-highest individual score in a successful T20I chase against India
