Producer: Aakash Biswas

IND vs WI T20I Series: Top Records

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets in the 5th T20I to clinch the series 3-2

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets in the 5th T20I to clinch the series 3-2

Windies became the first team to beat India in a 5-match T20I series

Windies became the first team to beat India in a 5-match T20I series

This was India’s first loss in a bilateral series (2 or more games) against Windies since 2016

This was India’s first loss in a bilateral series (2 or more games) against Windies since 2016

Back in 2016, the MS Dhoni-led side lost a 2-match series by a 0-1 score to West Indies

Back in 2016, the MS Dhoni-led side lost a 2-match series by a 0-1 score to West Indies

Nicholas Pooran bagged the Player of the Series award

Nicholas Pooran bagged the Player of the Series award

With 176 runs, Pooran ended as the top-scorer of the series

With 176 runs, Pooran ended as the top-scorer of the series

Brandon King scored an unbeaten 85 to guide Windies home in the 5th T20I

Brandon King scored an unbeaten 85 to guide Windies home in the 5th T20I

His 85-run knock is the fourth-highest individual score in a successful T20I chase against India

His 85-run knock is the fourth-highest individual score in a successful T20I chase against India