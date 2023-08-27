India’s Best XI for Asia Cup 2023
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
Rohit Sharma (C)
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in Asia Cup 2023. He will be key for India to set the tone of big score in powerplay.
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill has performed consistently well in ODIs this year and he will be crucial for India in the Asia Cup.
Virat Kohli
King Kohli has regained his form in recent times which is a great sign for the Indian team.
Shreyas Iyer
The Mumbaikar will be making his comeback to compeitive cricket after an injury lay-off. He was missed at the no. 4 spot in recent times.
KL Rahul (WK)
There is still some uncertainity over his fitness but India need a solid batter like KL Rahul in the middle-order
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya provides the right balance to the Indian team as his all-round skills will be crucial for India to win the trophy.
Ravindra Jadeja
Jadeja will play a extremely crucial with both bat and ball for India to win the Asia Cup.
Kuldeep Yadav
The pitches in Sri Lanka are expected to assist the spinner as Kuldeep Yadav will be key for India to exploit the conditions.
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami will be key to take wickets with the new ball for India.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian pace attack in the Asia Cup 2023.
Mohammed Siraj
Siraj has a good record in ODIs in recent times and he will look to replicate the same in Asia Cup.
