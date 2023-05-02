India Is The New No.1 Test
Team in ICC Rankings
Rohit Sharma-led Indian
men’s cricket team has
become the number 1 ranked
Test team in the world.
It has toppled Australia
from the top spot.
In the latest released rankings,
India moved past Australia
with 121 rating points while
Pat Cummins’ side dropped to
second with 116 rating points.
This comes after the Indian
team successfully retained the
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023
after beating Australia 2-1 in
the 4-match Test series.
Rohit’s side also qualified for the
World Test Championship (WTC)
final where they will be facing
Australia in the summit clash.
In the latest released
rankings from ICC, Team
India also retained their
number 1 crown in the
T20I rankings.
With 267 rating points,
India are slightly ahead of
the reigning T20 World
Cup champs England who
are second, with 267
rating points.
When it comes to the ODI
rankings, Rohit’s side have
some ground to make as they
are currently third in ICC’s
ODI rankings.
Australia lead the way in
terms of ODI rankings with
113 points, New Zealand are
second, level on 113 ratings,
and so are India in third.
