India Lose Top Spot to Pakistan in WTC Points Table

Producer:  Feroz Khan

India have lost their top spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table

The 5th day of their 2nd Test vs West Indies was washed out & thus denying them a shot at a win

The draw meant India relinquished their 100 percent win-loss ratio in the ongoing WTC cycle

The teams shared four points each and India slipped to the second spot on the table

Like India, Pakistan also started their WTC campaign with a win

Among the teams who have played at least one Test this cycle, only Pakistan remain with a 100 per cent win record

Australia are currently at the 3rd spot followed by Ashes rival England at 4th

West Indies have lifted themselves to the fifth spot thanks to the drawn 2nd Test

India will return to Test cricket at the end of 2023 with the South Africa tour