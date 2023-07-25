India Lose Top Spot to Pakistan in WTC Points Table

India Lose Top Spot to Pakistan in WTC Points Tabl
e
India have lost their top spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table
The 5th day of their 2nd Test vs West Indies was washed out & thus denying them a shot at a win
The draw meant India relinquished their 100 percent win-loss ratio in the ongoing WTC cycle
The teams shared four points each and India slipped to the second spot on the table
Like India, Pakistan also started their WTC campaign with a win
Among the teams who have played at least one Test this cycle, only Pakistan remain with a 100 per cent win record
Australia are currently at the 3rd spot followed by Ashes rival England at 4th
West Indies have lifted themselves to the fifth spot thanks to the drawn 2nd Test
India will return to Test cricket at the end of 2023 with the South Africa tour