Rohit Sharma hasn’t been rested and will lead the squad with allrounder Hardik Pandya continuing as his deputy.
Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad have been recalled.
Pacer Mukesh Kumar has also been included for the series starting July 27.
Mohammed Shami has been given a much-needed rest keeping in mind the challenges ahead.
There are two specialist wicketkeepers in the touring party including Samson and Ishan Kishan.
There are four allrounders in Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel.
The likes of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar excluded as they continue their recovery from various injuries.
Bumrah is expected to return during the Ireland T20Is in August.
The tour starts with a two-Test series followed by three ODIs and five T20Is.
