BCCI Announce 17-man squad for Asia Cup 2023
Rohit Sharma will lead the team with Hardik Pandya as his deputy
Virat Kohli’s presence will bolster the top-order
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan secure their spots in the 17-man squad
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are back in the mix after injury lay-off
Tilak Varma receives a maiden ODI call-up following impressive debut in the Caribbean
Suryakumar Yadav has been backed despite his struggle in ODIs
Kuldeep Yadav picked up as the only leg spinner
Apart from Hardik, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur are the other all-rounders in the squad
Jasprit Bumrah will be back in ODIs along with Prasidh Krishan after injury layoff
Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj strengthen the pace attack
Sanju Samson in as cover for Rahul who’s nursing a Niggle
