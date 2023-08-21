Producer: Aakash Biswas

BCCI Announce 17-man squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma will lead the team with Hardik Pandya as his deputy

Virat Kohli’s presence will bolster the top-order

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan secure their spots in the 17-man squad

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are back in the mix after injury lay-off

Tilak Varma receives a maiden ODI call-up following impressive debut in the Caribbean

Suryakumar Yadav has been backed despite his struggle in ODIs

Kuldeep Yadav picked up as the only leg spinner

Apart from Hardik, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur are the other all-rounders in the squad

Jasprit Bumrah will be back in ODIs along with Prasidh Krishan after injury layoff

Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj strengthen the pace attack

Sanju Samson in as cover for Rahul who’s nursing a Niggle