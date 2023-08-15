Captain Bumrah, Uncapped Rinku & Jitesh Take Flight for Ireland Tour
Jasprit Bumrah is set to be back in action through T20Is
Bumrah will be leading a young India squad during a three-match T20I series vs Ireland
Bumrah hasn’t played a competitive match since September 2022
Ruturaj Gaikwad (right) has been named as the vice-captain for the tour
Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna will also be making h
is international return
The series will give chance to Tilak Varma and Ya
shasvi Jaiswal to continue their impressive run
Rinku Singh is also part of the squad and will hope to make his international debut
As is uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma
Allrounder Shivam Dube will hope to play his first match for India in over three years
The T20Is will be played on August 18, 20 and 23