Captain Bumrah, Uncapped Rinku & Jitesh Take Flight for Ireland Tour

Jasprit Bumrah is set to be back in action through T20Is

Bumrah will be leading a young India squad during a three-match T20I series vs Ireland

Bumrah hasn’t played a competitive match since September 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad (right) has been named as the vice-captain for the tour

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna will also be making his international return

The series will give chance to Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to continue their impressive run

Rinku Singh is also part of the squad and will hope to make his international debut

As is uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma 

Allrounder Shivam Dube will hope to play his first match for India in over three years

The T20Is will be played on August 18, 20 and 23