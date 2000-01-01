After the defeat in World Test
Championship Final, India
made big changes in their
Test set-up.
Cheteshwar Pujara,
Mohammed Shami and
Umesh Yadav have been
dropped from the side.
Youngsters like Ruturaj
Gaikwad and Yashasvi
Jaiswal got their maiden
Test call-up in the side.
Jaiswal, who was on
standby for the WTC
final, got his maiden
Test call-up.
Ajinkya Rahane has been
named Rohit Sharma’s
deputy for the Test team.
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli
also retained their places
with Rohit Sharma leading
the charge of the side.
KS Bharat and Ishan
Kishan are picked as the
wicketkeeper batters.
India chose three spinners
- Ravichandran Ashwin,
Ravindra Jadeja and Axar
Patel in the squad.
Mohammed Siraj is expected
to lead the pace unit comprises
of Shardul Thakur, Jaydev
Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar
and Navdeep Saini.
