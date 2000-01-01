India Test Stars Clicked At Barbados Airport
The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, has left for Dominica for the first Test vs West Indies.
Indian players took part in net sessions, a practice match in Barbados to gear up for the two-match Test series.
Shubman Gill will be aiming for a big series to continue his excellent form across formats.
Mukesh Kumar is on his first Test tour and will hope to make the most of it.
Ravichandran Ashwin will be itching to get back in action after a considerable break.
Mohammed Siraj will lead the Test pace attack.
Navdeep Saini (left) will be hopeful of making a Test return while Shardul Thakur will be the fast bowling allrounder.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is part of the touring party.
Jaydev Unadkat will hope to get a game as well.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is on his maiden trip with the Indian team as a squad member.
