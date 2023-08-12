India to Have New Captain & New Coach for Ireland T20I Series

NCA batting coach Sitanshu Kotak will be India’s head coach for the three T20Is vs Ireland 

Domestic veteran Kotak has been an integral part of the NCA coaching set-up & will now lead the support staff in Ireland

Kotak, a former Saurashtra batter,  has been the head coach of India A for a couple of years now

NCA head VVS Laxman was expected to accompany India during the tour that starts from August 18

Laxman will now stay back to oversee the Emerging camp underway in Bengaluru

The regular coaching staff, led by head coach Rahul Dravid, has been given a break for the series 

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India squad for the three T20Is to be played on August 18, 20 & 23

The squad comprises youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma & Rinku Singh

All eyes will be fixated on Bumrah though as he’s making his competitive return after nearly 11 months

Prasidh Krishna is also part of the touring party and he’s making his return too from a long injury lay-off