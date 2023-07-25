India Tops List Of Most Consecutive Home Test Series Wins
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
The
Indian cricket team
holds the record for most (15) consecutive Test series wins at home.
After India’s 2012-13 loss against England, India has not lost any home Test series.
India held the title of the World No.1 Test team for a remarkable 42 consecutive months from October 2016 to May 2020.
Australia stands at number 2, if its 6 successive home series win and later 4 series win is considered as a whole 10.
Australia’s first Test winning streak was from Nov 1994 to Nov 2000, and the second was from July 2004 to Nov 2008.
West Indies won eight consecutive home Test series, between March 1976 and Feb 1986.
From 1982 to 1984, team West Indies, led by Clive Lloyd, won 27 consecutive Tests, setting the record for the longest winning run in Test cricket history.
West Indies again went on a seven home Test
series-winning spree
from 1998 to 2001.
South Africa won seven successive home Test series, under Graeme Smith’s leadership, from May 2009 to 2012.