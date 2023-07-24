Indian Cricketer With The Most Expensive House
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
While MSD and Sachin Tendulkar have well-known luxury houses, Virat Kohli stands out with the most expensive house among Team Indians.
Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma’s house is worth a whopping 80 crore.
Kohli’s lavish luxury bungalow is located in a posh area of C Block of DLF Phase 1, Gurugram, Haryana.
Kohli’s residence features modern amenities and is an epitome of opulence, reflecting the Indian skipper’s extravagant lifestyle.
The star player’s house stands on a plot area of 500 sq. yards and covers 10,000 sq. ft. It features unique architecture, resembling a modern-day castle.
King Kohli’s king-sized abode has a hanging swimming pool, a high-tech gym, a bar with premium liquor, and a lot more.
The house’s exterior showcases extensive usage of geometric patterns and designs, reflecting the player’s supreme taste.
Following Virat Kohli’s house, is Yuvraj Singh’s lavish apartment in Mumbai, worth Rs 64 crore, offering a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.
Sachin Tendulkar stands at number 3 with his Rs 35 crore grand house in Mumbai, followed by MS Dhoni’s Rs 6 crore lavish farmhouse in Ranchi, Jharkhand.