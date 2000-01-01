Indian cricketers are known to have glamorous girlfriends, many of whom have become their wives later.
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty are some examples.
Among the current crop of cricketers, Rishabh Pant is dating Dehradun-born Isha Negi. She is an interior designer by profession.
Shubman Gill is rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar. However, nothing has been confirmed by either of them.
Ishan Kishan is believed to be dating Aditi Hundia. A model by profession, she hails from Rajasthan.
Navdeep Saini is dating Pooja Bijarnia. She made headlines when she donated a part of her liver to her father.
Prithvi Shaw is dating actress Nidhi Tapadia. They made their first public appearance at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is in a relationhship with Utkarsha Pawar. She is also a cricketer, who plays for Maharashtra.
Deepak Hooda is said to be dating a girl named Sneha. Nothing much is known about her, despite they being together for a few years now.
