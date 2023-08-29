Indian Cricketers Flaunt New Haircuts Before Asia Cup

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan will be flaunting new looks during Asia Cup 2023
Kohli had recently shared a picture of his new haircut on Instagram
Kohli had shared another picture on Instagram wherein he was seen flaunting his ear-ring
Ishan Kishan had also shared a picture of his new haircut a few days ago as he showed off his mohawk
Kishan’s haircut drew many parallels with former India captain MS Dhoni’s mohawk
Jasprit Bumrah is also going to enter the Asia Cup flaunting a new look
The star pacer had recently made his comeback during the Ireland T20Is winning the Player of the Series
Rohit Sharma-led Team India will open their account against Pakistan on September 2