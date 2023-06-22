Indian Cricketers

in Their Alternate Professions

What if Virat Kohli served in the Indian Army?

And MS Dhoni cooked up a storm as a chef?

Rohit Sharma looks
good as a firefighter,
doesn't he?

KL Rahul's calm demeanor could help him excel as a doctor.

What if Hardik Pandya was a civil engineer?

Rishabh Pant looks fine as a politician, doesn't he?

Ravindra Jadeja works his charm as a policeman.

Jasprit Bumrah looks suave as a fighter pilot.

What if Ajinkya Rahane was a scientist?

