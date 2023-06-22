Indian Cricketers
in Their Alternate Professions
What if Virat Kohli served in the Indian Army?
And MS Dhoni cooked up a storm as a chef?
Rohit Sharma looks
good as a firefighter,
doesn't he?
KL Rahul's calm demeanor could help him excel as a doctor.
What if Hardik Pandya was a civil engineer?
Rishabh Pant looks fine as a politician, doesn't he?
Ravindra Jadeja works his charm as a policeman.
Jasprit Bumrah looks suave as a fighter pilot.
What if Ajinkya Rahane was a scientist?
