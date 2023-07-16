indian Cricketers With & Without Beard
Virat Kohli always says he never wants to get rid of his beard. Fans love the look as well.
During his initial years of cricketing career, this is how the power-hitter looked without well-shaped beard.
MS Dhoni’s undyed white beard is one of Thala’s best looks.
MSD might be the only one who can rock both a beard as well a shaved look.
Rohit Sharma keeps swapping between beard and shaved looks.
The MI skipper looks quite decent, if not good, in a
no-beard look as well, what say?