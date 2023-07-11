Hot and Sexy Wives Of Indian Cricketers
Anushka Sharma: Married to Virat Kohli, she is an actress and producer. They married in December 2017.
Natasa Stankovic: Wife of Hardik Pandya, Natasa is a model and actress. They married in May 2020.
Sanjana Ganesan: Better half of Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana is a TV host and presenter. The duo tied the knot on 15 March, 2021.
Dipika Pallikal: International squash player Dipika is the wife of Dinesh Karthik. They tied the knot in August 2015.
Devisha Shetty: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife is a dance coach. The duo married on 7 July, 2016.
Dhanashree Verma: Wife of Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree is a choreographer and a dentist. They tied the knot in December 2020.
Athiya Shetty: Wife of KL Rahul, Athiya is daughter of actor Suniel Shetty. She has acted in movies like Hero and Mubarakan. They married in January 2023.
Hazel Keech: A British-Mauritian model, who has acted in some films and TV shows, is wife of Yuvraj Singh. They married in November 2016.
Geeta Basra: Wife of Harbhajan Singh, Geeta made her Bollywood debut with Dil Diya Hai in 2006. She married Harbhajan in 2015.
