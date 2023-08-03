Indian Players to Watch Out For in 5-match T20I Series Against West Indies
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
India will play 5-match T20I series versus West Indies starting from August 3.
Flamboyant All-rounder Hardik Pandya Will Lead India in T20I Series vs West Indies.
After a sensational IPL 2023, all eyes will be on Shubman Gill in the T20I series.
Sanju Samson scored a fine fifty in 3rd ODI and the fans will want him to replicate the form in T20I series.
After an underwhelming show in ODIs, Suryakumar Yadav will look to bounce back in shortest format.
Arshdeep Singh will seen in Indian colours after a long time as he is also expected to do well in T20I series.
Arshdeep Singh will seen in Indian colours after a long time as he is also expected to do well in T20I series.
After an impressive Test debut, it will be interesting to see whether Yashasvi Jaiswal gets his maiden cap in T20Is.