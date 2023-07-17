all you need to know about India’s
Asia Cup 2023 squad
India is expected to field a well-balanced ODI squad for the Asia Cup 2023, set to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from 31 August to 17 September 2023.
The set opener duo – Rohit Sharma (C) and Shubman Gill might start for India in the upcoming Asia Cup.
Virat Kohli stays irreplaceable in the Indian squad, owing to his outstanding performances.
Suryakumar Yadav might be a part of the top-order batting line-up.
Netizens are shocked at Yashasvi Jaiswal being left out of the squad, after his amazing Ind vs WI performance.
Shikhar Dhawan, who was the Man of the Match in India’s 2018 Asia Cup victory, have also been left out.
Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah might be finally back after a long hiatus.
With Rishabh Pant sidelined due to injury, Ishan Kishan could have an opportunity to step up and fill the wicketkeeper role.
With a strong team, India is all-set to take on its Group 1 rivals- Pakistan and the debutant, Nepal, in the 2023 Asia Cup.