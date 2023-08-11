India’s Conundrum at Number 4

With the Asia Cup and the World Cup around the corner, India still has not been able to find an ideal candidate for the Number 4 spot in ODI cricket.Let us take a look at India’s options to play at Number 4.
KL Rahul
Despite only playing four games at the Number 4 position, KL looks to be the likely candidate to take the spot due to his experience playing in the World Cup and in the 50-over format.
Shreyas Iyer
Despite him only playing 42 ODI’s he has an average of 50 when playing at home which makes him an ideal candidate but his injury to his back and slow recovery, he is unlikely to make it to the World Cup squad.
Suryakumar Yadav
Sky has not been used too many times at the position but looking at his potential from T20 cricket, some might say he is better off finishing the innings. His ODI record has not been great as well according to his own words.
Sanju Samson
Samson who is averaging above 50 could be considered the ideal candidate with the ability to take things slow and anchor the innings as well as increase the pace with the big shots as well. But his recent form hasn’t been great causing concern.
Ishan Kishan
Kishan being a left-hander will be an asset with the loss of Pant. But his inexperience in the 50-over format could cost the as he has only played just over 15 games. His explosiveness can also be an asset for the side too.
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma has done well in his T20 debut and looks to be in great touch. The Indian side could take a risk and use him as Number 4 given his experience in the IPL and performance in the T20 side as well. Him being a leftie is also a plus.