India’s World Cup Squad: 5 Players Who Missed out

India’s World Cup squad was announced on Tuesday in Kandy

Captain Rohit Sharma and Chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed a press conference to make the announcement

Here are the five players who missed out on a spot

Sanju Samson

Sanju was left out after KL Rahul was declared fit by the medical team at the NCA

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal missed out as the selectors wanted to have depth in batting

shikhar dhawan

For the first time since 2013, Dhawan will not represent India in a 50-over ICC event

Tilak varma

Varma received a maiden ODI call-up for the Asia Cup but hasn’t been considered for the World Cup

PRASIDH KRISHNA

Returning after injury, Prasidh is currently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup but he didn’t find a spot in the World Cup squad