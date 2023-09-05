Producer: Aakash Biswas
India’s World Cup Squad: 5 Players Who Missed out
India’s World Cup squad was announced on Tuesday in Kandy
Captain Rohit Sharma and Chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed a press conference to make the announcement
Here are the five players who missed out on a spot
Sanju Samson
Sanju was left out after KL Rahul was declared fit by the medical team at the NCA
Yuzvendra Chahal
Chahal missed out as the selectors wanted to have depth in batting
shikhar dhawan
For the first time since 2013, Dhawan will not represent India in a 50-over ICC event
Tilak varma
Varma received a maiden ODI call-up for the Asia Cup but hasn’t been considered for the World Cup
PRASIDH KRISHNA
Returning after injury, Prasidh is currently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup but he didn’t find a spot in the World Cup squad
