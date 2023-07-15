Ind vs WI 2023:
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s records In Debut Test
Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a a smashing debut century on Thursday. He became the 17th Indian cricketer to do so.
Jaiswal became the fifth youngest batter to score a 150 on Test debut, at 21 years.
Jaiswal’s 171 is the third highest score for an Indian debutant, following Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.
Jaiswal is the 7th Indian batter to score a debut century in an away test.
Jaiswal’s 171 is also the highest score in Test matches at Windsor Park in Dominica. He broke Australian batter, Adam Voges’ 2015 record of 130*.
He’s become the Indian batter to have faced most Test deliveries on debut, surpassing Md. Ahzaruddin.
Jaiswal’s 387 balls faced is the second-highest number faced by an opener on Test debut, following Brendon Kuruppu.
Jaiswal and skipper Rohit’s 229-run opening partnership is the most away score for an Indian opening pair, beating Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan’s 213.