Ind vs WI 2023:
R Ashwin’s 12-Wicket Haul in 1st test
12 wickets
: R Ashwin took 7 wickets in the second innings of the 1st Test against WI, & 5 in the first.
R Ashwin’s 12/131 is the fourth-best figure, in a Test match in Dominica, against West Indies.
Ashwin’s 7/71 is the best performance in Test cricket by an Indian in West Indies.
Having taken five or more wickets in both innings in 6 Test matches, Ashwin stands at third, following Muthiah Muralidaran (11) and Herath (8)
Ashwin has made 10-wicket hauls eight times in his Test career, making him the only Indian to do so after Anil Kumble.
R Ashwin has the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests (34), following Kumble’s 35.
The India spinner has claimed his 709th international wicket during the opening Test vs WI, crossing Harbhajan Singh’s 707 and James Anderson’s 688.