IPL 2023 Final:

How CSK Beat GT
To Win Title

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat
Titans by 5 wickets through the DLS
method to win their record-equaling
fifth IPL crown, drawing level
with Mumbai Indians as the most
successful team in IPL history.

MS Dhoni also addressed the
speculation about his future,
saying that while it would be
easier to walk away, he wanted
to do it the hard way and
return in 10 months' time.

MS Dhoni's CSK won a prize
money of Rs 20 crore as
champions of IPL 2023 season,
while Gujarat Titans received
Rs 12.5 crore as runners up.

CSK picked up their
fifth IPL crowned, Ravindra
Jadeja scored the winning
runs, helping CSK reach
the 171-run target on
the last ball.

Following the victory one
of the special moments of
the game unfolded when
MS Dhoni lifted Jadeja in
the air, the match winner
scored 15 in just 6 balls.

Four runs were needed on the
last ball and Mohit Sharma
delivered a full toss on Jadeja's
pads which he dispatched for
a four towards short fine, and
jumped into the air in ecstasy.

Mohit Sharma dismissed MS
Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu on
consecutive balls, he was on a
hat-trick when Ravindra Jadeja
came out to bat and the CSK
all-rounder kept his side alive
in the chase with his inning.

Hardik Pandya smashed 21 in
12 balls putting the finishing
touches on Gujarat Titans'
total as they put a record
highest score of 214/4 in
the history of IPL final.

The IPL 2023 final kicked off
after much anticipation with
rain delaying the game to its
reserve day, CSK skipper MS
Dhoni won the toss and
elected to bowl first.

