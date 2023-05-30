Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets through the DLS method to win their record-equaling fifth IPL crown, drawing level with Mumbai Indians as the most successful team in IPL history.
MS Dhoni also addressed the speculation about his future, saying that while it would be easier to walk away, he wanted to do it the hard way and return in 10 months' time.
MS Dhoni's CSK won a prize money of Rs 20 crore as champions of IPL 2023 season, while Gujarat Titans received Rs 12.5 crore as runners up.
CSK picked up their fifth IPL crowned, Ravindra Jadeja scored the winning runs, helping CSK reach the 171-run target on the last ball.
Following the victory one of the special moments of the game unfolded when MS Dhoni lifted Jadeja in the air, the match winner scored 15 in just 6 balls.
Four runs were needed on the last ball and Mohit Sharma delivered a full toss on Jadeja's pads which he dispatched for a four towards short fine, and jumped into the air in ecstasy.
Mohit Sharma dismissed MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu on consecutive balls, he was on a hat-trick when Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat and the CSK all-rounder kept his side alive in the chase with his inning.
Hardik Pandya smashed 21 in 12 balls putting the finishing touches on Gujarat Titans' total as they put a record highest score of 214/4 in the history of IPL final.
The IPL 2023 final kicked off after much anticipation with rain delaying the game to its reserve day, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first.