IPL Orange Cup Holders: 2008-2022
In 2022, Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals was the winner with 863 runs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings with 635 runs was the winner in 2021.
In 2020, KL Rahul of Punjab Super Kings was the winner with 670 runs.
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad with 692 runs was the winner in 2019. He also won in 2017 (641 runs) and 2015 (562 runs).
In 2018, Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad was the winner with 735 runs.
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore with 973 runs was the winner in 2016.
In 2014, Robin Uthappa of Kolkata Knight Riders was the winner with 660 runs.
Michael Hussey of Chennai Super Kings with 733 runs was the winner in 2013.
Other winners were Chris Gayle (2012, 2011), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Matthew Hayden (2009) and Shaun Marsh (2008).
