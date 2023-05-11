IPL Purple
Cap Holders:
2008-2022
2022: Yuzvendra Chahal
of Rajasthan Royals
with 27 wickets.
2021: Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore with 32 wickets.
2020: Kagiso Rabada of
Delhi Capitals with
30 wickets.
2019: Imran Tahir of
Chennai Super Kings
with 26 wickets.
2018: Andrew Tye of
Punjab Super Kings
with 24 wickets.
+ + +
+
+
+
2017, 2016: Bhuvneshwar
Kumar of Sunrisers
Hyderabad with 26 and
23 wickets respectively.
2015, 2013: Dwayne Bravo
of Chennai Super Kings
with 26 and 32 wickets
respectively.
2014: Mohit Sharma of
Chennai Super Kings
with 23 wickets.
Morne Morkel (2012), Lasith
Malinga (2011), Pragyan
Ohja (2010), RP Singh (2009)
and Sohail Tanvir (2008)
were the other winners.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More