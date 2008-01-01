Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural season in 2008. The following year, Deccan Chargers won the trophy.
Chennai Super Kings won consecutively in 2010 and 2011.
In 2012, Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL. Mumbai Indians took home the trophy in 2013.
Kolkata Knight Riders won the second time in 2014. The next year, Mumbai Indians won for the second time.
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL trophy in 2016. Mumbai Indians were the champions again in 2017.
In 2018, Chennai Super Kings won for the third time. The following year, Mumbai Indians won for the fourth time.
Mumbai Indians created history by winning the IPL trophy for the fifth time in 2020. CSK took the trophy home in 2021.
In 2022, Gujarat Times won the IPL trophy by defeating Rajasthan Royals.
Chennai Super Kings equalled Mumbai Indians by winning the IPL for a record 5th time in 2023.
