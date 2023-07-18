Ishan Kishan: Wicketkeeper’s Top 5 innings
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
210 vs Bangladesh, 2022:
Ishan played a stunning innings of 210 off 131, featuring 24 boundaries and 10 sixes. He became one among eight players to score a double century in men’s ODIs.
93 vs South Africa, 2022:
Ishan played a sensational innings of 93 off 84 in the second ODI against South Africa. With 4 boundaries and 7 sixes, he guided Team India to chase down 279.
89 vs Sri Lanka, 2022:
Ishan’s magnificent 89 off 56 helped India reach a strong total of 199, and they comfortably won the game by 62 runs. Ishan was deservedly named the Man of the Match that day.
Besides his international performances, Ishan Kishan has excellent numbers in IPL as well. Some of his best knocks are as follows.
99 vs RCB, 2020:
Ishan Kishan’s impressive 99 off 58 balls for MI, with nine sixes and two boundaries, remains his highest IPL score.
72 not out vs Delhi Capitals, 2020:
Ishan Kishan’s impactful knock of 72 off 47, including eight boundaries and three sixes, led MI to a resounding 9-wicket victory.