Producer: Aakash Biswas
Jaiswal-Gill Partnership vs West Indies Alter Record Books
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill starred in 4th T20I against West Indies
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill starred in 4th T20I against West Indies
Their 165-run opening stand helped India win by 9 wickets and level series 2-2
Their 165-run opening stand helped India win by 9 wickets and level series 2-2
Jaiswal & Gill equalled record for highest-ever opening stand for India in T20Is
Jaiswal & Gill equalled record for highest-ever opening stand for India in T20Is
The record was previously held by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul
The record was previously held by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul
Rohit & Rahul reached the feat against Sri Lanka in 2017
Rohit & Rahul reached the feat against Sri Lanka in 2017
The Gill-Jaiswal partnership is overall the third-highest for India in T20Is
The Gill-Jaiswal partnership is overall the third-highest for India in T20Is
A 176-run stand between Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson vs Ireland tops the list
A 176-run stand between Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson vs Ireland tops the list
Jaiswal became the 4th youngest Indian to score a fifty in T20Is
Jaiswal became the 4th youngest Indian to score a fifty in T20Is
This was the first instance when a team chased down 95-plus Target in Lauderhill
This was the first instance when a team chased down 95-plus Target in Lauderhill
The previous record was held by India when they chased a 96-run target vs WI
The previous record was held by India when they chased a 96-run target vs WI