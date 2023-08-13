Producer:  Aakash Biswas

Jaiswal-Gill Partnership vs West Indies Alter Record Books

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill starred in 4th T20I against West Indies

Their 165-run opening stand helped India win by 9 wickets and level series 2-2

Jaiswal & Gill equalled record for highest-ever opening stand for India in T20Is

The record was previously held by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Rohit & Rahul reached the feat against Sri Lanka in 2017

The Gill-Jaiswal partnership is overall the third-highest for India in T20Is

A 176-run stand between Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson vs Ireland tops the list

Jaiswal became the 4th youngest Indian to score a fifty in T20Is

This was the first instance when a team chased down 95-plus  Target in Lauderhill

The previous record was held by India when they chased a 96-run target vs WI