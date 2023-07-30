James Anderson: Best Bowling Spells

Reliving top spells by English fast bowler, James Anderson, on his 41st birthday. With his amazing skills, he has become one of the best cricketers in the world.

7/42 vs West Indies (Lord’s, 2017)

7/42 vs Pakistan (Abu Dhabi, 2015)

7/43 vs New Zealand  (Auckland, 2008)

6/17 vs Australia (Nottingham, 2015)

6/40 vs Sri Lanka (Galle, 2021)

6/47 vs Australia (Trent Bridge, 2015)

5/20 vs India (Lord’s, 2018)

5/56 vs Pakistan (Southampton, 2020)