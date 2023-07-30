James Anderson: Best Bowling Spells
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Reliving top spells by English fast bowler, James Anderson, on his 41st birthday. With his amazing skills, he has become one of the best cricketers in the world.
7/42 vs West Indies
(Lord’s, 2017)
7/42 vs Pakistan
(
Abu Dhabi, 2015
)
7/43 vs New Zealand
(Auckland, 2008)
6/17 vs Australia (Nottingham, 2015)
6/40 vs Sri Lanka
(Galle, 2021)
6/47 vs Australia
(Trent Bridge, 2015)
5/20 vs India
(Lord’s, 2018)
5/56 vs Pakistan
(Southampton, 2020)