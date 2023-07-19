Jason Roy: Best Innings of IPL
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Jason Roy has featured in 21 IPL matches, amassing 614 runs at an average of 32.32. He has recorded 4 half-centuries, with highest score of 91*.
The English batsman debuted in IPL in 2017, and currently plays for Kolkata Knight Riders.
He started off his IPL journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad, and has played for other teams like KKR, Deccan Chargers and later Delhi Capitals.
91 off 53 vs MI (2018): Playing for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Roy played an amazing knock, that earned him the Man of the Match award.
61 off 26 vs CSK: It is his highest score for KKR in 2023. He smashed the joint second-fastest fifty (in 19 balls) of IPL 2023.
84 off 53 vs Gujarat Lions (2017): Representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Roy played a superb innings, smashing seven fours and three sixes.
81 off 53 vs SRH (2019): Playing for the Delhi Capitals, Roy played a match-winning innings, striking seven fours and six sixes.
78 off 44 balls vs MI (2018): In a high-scoring encounter, Roy showcased his aggressive style of play with six fours and four sixes.
60 off 29 balls vs KKR (2019): Opening for Delhi Capitals, Roy displayed his attacking prowess, hitting four fours and five sixes.