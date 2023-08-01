Ind vs Ire 2023 (T20I) Squad: Jasprit Bumrah Returns as Captain
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
After a long hiatus, Jasprit Bumrah is finally fully-fit to be a part of the upcoming India’s tour
of Ireland.
The Ind vs Ire series includes three T20I matches, scheduled at Malahide, Dublin, on Aug 18, 20 and 23.
The men in blue has decided to go with a fairly young team this time, preparing them for future big games.
Youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad is to assist skipper Bumrah as the Vice Captain.
Besides Gaikwad, hard-hitters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh are also picked for the squad.
Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the wicket-keeping options of
Team India.
India’s fast-bowling department received a boost with Prasidh Krishna being included in the squad.
Besides Krishna, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan are the other bowling options of India.
All-rounders Shivam Dubey and Washington Sundar have also secured spots
in the squad.