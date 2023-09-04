Producer: Aakash Biswas
Jasprit Bumrah in Team India’s ‘Daddy Club’
Jasprit Bumrah returned home in the middle of the Asia Cup to attend the birth of his first child
On Saturday, Bumrah was blessed with a baby boy
The cricketer and his wife Sanjana Ganesan named the boy ‘Angad’
Bumrah has now joined Team India’s ‘Daddy Club’
Virat Kohli welcomed her daughter Vamika in January 2021
Captain Rohit Sharma became a father in December 2018
Ravindra Jadeja was blessed with a baby girl in 2017
Ajinkya Rahane has two kids. He welcomed his second child in October 2022
Cheteshwar Pujara has a daughter, Aditi, who was born in 2018
Ravichandran Ashiwn has two daughters
