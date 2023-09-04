Producer: Aakash Biswas

Jasprit Bumrah in Team India’s ‘Daddy Club’

Jasprit Bumrah returned home in the middle of the Asia Cup to attend the birth of his first child

On Saturday, Bumrah was blessed with a baby boy

The cricketer and his wife Sanjana Ganesan named the boy ‘Angad’

Bumrah has now joined Team India’s ‘Daddy Club’

Virat Kohli welcomed her daughter Vamika in January 2021

Captain Rohit Sharma became a father in December 2018

Ravindra Jadeja was blessed with a baby girl in 2017

Ajinkya Rahane has two kids. He welcomed his second child in October 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara has a daughter, Aditi, who was born in 2018

Ravichandran Ashiwn has two daughters