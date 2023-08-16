Jasprit Bumrah-led India Begin Preparations for 3 Match T20I Series vs Ireland
Producer: Amrit Santlan
Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India have arrived in Dublin ahead of their 3-match T20I series against Ireland.
The T20I series will begin from Friday, August 18 with all three matches being played at The Village in Malahide, Dublin.
The Men in Blue on Wednesday, kickstarted their preparations for the series as BCCI shared glimpses of the huddle
In the images shared by BCCI, the Indian players can be seen preparing to play football to warmup ahead of their training session
Captain Bumrah can be seen alongside Sitanshu Kotak who has been appointed head coach for the Ireland tour.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma are also seen in the images, the Indian duo played the five-match T20I series against West Indies
Rinku Singh has also received his maiden call-up after impressing one and all with his performances in IPL 2023
Earlier, the Indian team left for Dublin from Mumbai, on August 15, wherein they were joined by other players directly flown in from USA