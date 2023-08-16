Producer: Aakash Biswas
Knee injury ends Prithvi’s Northamptonshire stint
Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the remainder of his stint with Northamptonshire
Prithvi injured his knee while fielding in the fixture against Durham
The scan results revealed the injury is worse than initially expected
Shaw left the tournament as the highest scorer with 429 runs in four innings
He scored a mammoth 244 off 153 balls against Somerset
Shaw made an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls in the next match against Durham
Northants head coach John Sadler was disappointed with Prithvi’s exit
“It’s a huge shame he won’t be with us,” said Sadler.