Producer: Aakash Biswas

Knee injury ends Prithvi’s Northamptonshire stint

Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the remainder of his stint with Northamptonshire

Prithvi injured his knee while fielding in the fixture against Durham

The scan results revealed the injury is worse than initially expected

Shaw left the tournament as the highest scorer with 429 runs in four innings

He scored a mammoth 244 off 153 balls against Somerset

Shaw made an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls in the next match against Durham

Northants head coach John Sadler was disappointed with Prithvi’s exit

“It’s a huge shame he won’t be with us,” said Sadler.