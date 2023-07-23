Kohli and his history with Run-Outs
Virat Kohli looked to get back to his best as he brought up his 29th Test Century.
Kohli looked in complete focus as he managed to secure another century away and looked to put his critics at rest.
Kohli was unfortunate to get dismissed on 121 runs as he was run out. A rare occurrence for Kohli in Tests
The last time Kohli was run out in Tests was in the infamous Test at Adelaide against Australia, 2020 where Rahane made the wrong call for the run and ran out Kohli.
His first ever run-out came in against the Aussies when he scored his first century where he was run-out by Ben Hilfenhaus.
Kohli always was the type to challenge the fielders and put pressure on them with his quick running. But he was always disappointed when he was run out.
Kohli’s dismissal gave momentum to the West Indies as they picked up wickets of Jadeja, Kishan but Ashwin managed to tick the score above 400 by scoring a 50.